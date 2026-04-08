Virginia Tech Lands Recruiting Prediction to Beat Out ACC Rivals For 2027 Edge Target

Virginia Tech has been picking up steam over the past few weeks on the recruiting trail, landing a pair of commitments along the defensive front and they appear to be trending for another.

The Hokies have been working on landing 2027 edge Xavier Perkins and today, 247Sports expert Kolby Crawford put in a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction for Virginia Tech to land Perkins.

Have placed a Crystal Ball pick in favor of Virginia Tech for Durham (N.C.) Edge Xavier Perkins



60% OFF with code KOLBY: https://t.co/MqKldpV00m pic.twitter.com/FiRJwI12NO — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) April 8, 2026

Now to be clear, crystal ball predictions can be wrong, but Virginia Tech seems to be in a prime position to land one of the top targets in this 2027 recruiting class.

To make it even better, Virginia Tech would be beating out Miami for a recruit that they want. For Virginia Tech to seperate themselves from the middle of the ACC and challenge for conference crowns, they need to make up ground on the Hurricanes when it comes to the high school recruiting side of things. Miami has brought in the top ranked high school class four straight seasons and has seperated themselves from the rest of the conference.

What kind of player is Perkins?

According to the 247Sports Composite, Perkins is ranked as the No. 538 player in the country, the No. 48 edge player in the country, and the No. 17 player in the state of North Carolina. Perkins (6'2 240 LBS) plays his high school football at C.E. Jordan High School in Durham, NC and holds other offers from Miami, Louisville, Duke, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Wake Forest, among others.

He reportedly has official visits set up this summer with Miami (May 29th), Virginia Tech (June 5th), Louisville (June 12th), and Duke (June 18th). Can the Hokies keep him away from other ACC rivals and land his commitment?

Right now, the Hokies 2027 class ranks 58th in the country and 15th in the ACC, but they have only a pair of commitments at this point in the process and appear to be trending for others as spring continues and summer approaches.

When he was hired, Franklin pulled off what looked like an impossible task, taking a Virginia Tech class that ranked outside of the top 100 and got them to a class that ranked inside of the top 25. Now that he has a full cycle to recruit the players that he wants, what will things look like for Virginia Tech when the early signing period rolls around>