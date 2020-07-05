AllHokies
Virginia Tech Makes Top 5 for 2021 3-Star Georgia QB TJ Lewis

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech earned the commitment of 2021 3-star New Jersey quarterback Tahj Bullock last month, easing the sting of the decommitment of 4-star Texas quarterback Dematrius Davis earlier in the recruiting cycle.

Could the Hokies be looking to add another quarterback in the 2021 class?

The Hokies made fireworks on the Fourth of July with the addition of 4-star California defensive back, DJ Harvey. However, that wasn't the only news affecting Tech on the recruiting trail on Independence Day.

2021 3-star QB TJ Lewis announced Virginia Tech as part of his Top 5 schools on Twitter.

The Hokies were joined by UCF, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, and Louisville in Lewis' list.

Lewis, a 6'3", 180 lbs., dual-threat quarterback from Brunswick, Georgia, is the 79th-rated prospect in the state and 27th-rated dual-threat quarterback in the country per the 247 Sports composite rankings. His .8538 rating earned him 3-stars from the composite.

Lewis holds over 20 scholarship offers, including offers from Boston College, Northwestern, and Virginia, which were administered to him on Friday the 3rd. Virginia Tech extended its offer to Lewis in early June.

The question now becomes whether or not Virginia Tech will become a major factor down the stretch in Lewis' recruitment. Given that Tech only offered Lewis a month ago, and prior to Bullock's commitment, it leaves one to wonder how hard he will be pursued. 

The next several weeks will determine just how serious the Hokies are in regards to adding a second quarterback to the 2021 class.

