Virginia Tech Recruiting: ESPN Analyst Gives His Take On Virginia Tech's 2025 Class
Virginia Tech did not finish with a top 25 class in the nation or a top five class in the ACC, but they made some nice additions leading up to and on Signing Day. Brent Pry and his staff landed three-star cornerback Jordan Crim the night before signing day and then pulled a big flip on signing day, flipping four-star DB Jahmari DeLoatch from Cincinnati. Those were some important additions to the class and both players could be impact guys at some point in their careers.
With signing day in the rearview mirror and the next things on the agenda for Virginia Tech being the bowl game and the transfer portal, it is time to evaluate their 2025 class. ESPN's Craig Haubert dove into the Hokies class, including highlighting some players who could make an impact:
ESPN 300 commits: 1
Top offensive prospect: ATH Micah Matthews
Top defensive prospect: LB Brett Clatterbaugh
Ranking entering Wednesday: 43
"The Hokies have been able to keep some top in-state talent. Micah Matthews is listed as an athlete but projects to receiver, where he can be a big-play target with excellent hands and plenty of speed. As a junior, he had nearly 90 receptions for over 1,400 yards. He is a true dual-sport athlete who also plans to play baseball in college. With some deep threats on board, the Hokies landed a QB with a strong arm who can drive the ball downfield in three-star A.J. Brand. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards as a junior and rushed for over 1,000. They also added a second QB to the class in Kelden Ryan, who can also be a dual-threat option. Brett Clatterbaugh is among the top defensive prospects in the state. He displays good recognition skills and can close well and be a physical presence."
For the third straight season, Miami finishes with the top class in the ACC according to 247Sports.
Florida State had one of the better signing days among ACC teams. They surged all the way up to third in the rankings and pulled a big flip by getting four-star running back Ousmane Kromah to flip from Georgia.
Clemson is usually higher in these rankings, but finished fourth and had some losses leading up to signing day, including four-star safety Tae Harris flipping to Georgia Tech. SMU is in the conference championship in their first year in the conference and finished at No. 5. The programs that finished in the top five this year have a chance to be the top five schools for the forseeable future in recruiting.
Duke, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, NC State, and Stanford rounded out the top ten. Pitt, Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville, Cal, and North Carolina rounded things out.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings via 247Sports (12/6)
1. Miami
2. Georgia Tech
3. Florida State
4. Clemson
5. SMU
6. Duke
7. Syracuse
8. Virginia Tech
9. NC State
10. Stanford
11. Pitt
12. Boston College
13. Virginia
14. Wake
15. Louisville
16. Cal
17. North Carolina
