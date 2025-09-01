Demond Claiborne and the Path Forward: Takeaways from Jake Dickert's Sept. 1 Press Conference
It was dirty, scrappy, and not pretty for most of the night, but the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 1–0 after beating the Kennesaw State Owls, 10–9 on Friday night at Allegacy Stadium.
Head Coach Jake Dickert spoke to the media today at his weekly press conference and laid out the path leading up to the Demon Deacons' second contest against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 6.
Demond Claiborne's Injury and Impact
The first play from scrimmage for the 2025 Demon Deacons was a Demond Claiborne 13-yard run. If you hadn't seen Robby Ashford hand the ball off to him, you would've thought he was shot out of a cannon. The tone was immediately set, and after just one play, the hype seemed real.
Just plays later, Wake Forest's game plan melted as Demond Claiborne disappeared. As a media member for the game, I can confirm a Where's-Waldo-esque search was conducted for No. 1. Claiborne re-entered for a play, then swiftly left again. It was later revealed that Claiborne suffered a rib injury and was out for the rest of the game.
At today's press conference, Coach Dickert labeled Claiborne as "day-to-day." When asked to elaborate on his availability for Saturday, he deflected, again emphasizing his day-to-day designation, but remained optimistic that he could be ready for game day.
While on the topic of injuries, it should be noted that Dickert also reported that starting offensive guard Clinton Richard broke his foot at the end of the game and is out for an "indefinite period of time."
The Claiborne-less Demon Deacons
It wasn't pretty, and it was obvious the Deacs were not prepared for life after Claiborne. It quickly became obvious that the game plan, as heavily suggested, would be completely centered around the Aylett, VA native. After the first drive of the game, Wake Forest managed to muster just three more points and relied on Kennesaw State's kicking woes, missed big-play throws, and a late-game defensive stand to find the win column.
Coach Dickert said the offensive adjustment took too long, but otherwise cast no doubt on the offense. There are and always will be murmurs about changing quarterbacks, as Wake never found a signal-calling staple since Sam Hartman's departure in 2022. Dickert, however, echoed positivity regarding Robby Ashford's performance. Although he mentioned the need for overall situational awareness improvements—including Ashford—Dickert otherwise expressed contentment with his quarterback's decision-making and efficiency.
What Changes for Week Two?
Not much. Coach cited the basics of ironing out wrinkles and tightening things up, but he noted no major flaws to be addressed. The defense got the most praise, with players like Langston Hardy and Zamari Stevenson getting deserved recognition. After all, scoring 10 points will only win games with a successful defense.
In Week Two, Wake Forest looks to build upon a defensive performance that showed promise and to find signs of life in an offense that sputtered without their star player. Wake Forest hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, Sept. 6, with kickoff coming at 2:00 p.m.
WATCH! Jake Dickert's Western Carolina Press Conference
Wake Forest takes on Western Carolina on Saturday, September 6 at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Allegacy Stadium and can be seen on the ACC Network.