Wake Forest vs. California Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The No. 21 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the California Golden Bears on Saturday night.

Wake Forest is 5-1 on the season, only losing as +19.5 underdogs to Miami. The Demon Deacons were able to make it a game in the fourth quarter after falling behind 31-7 early in the third quarter. And they’ve rattled off three straight wins since then.

California is looking to build on its upset win against Virginia Tech last week, but that’s a tall task with Wake Forest coming to town.

California beat Wake Forest two years ago in the inaugural meeting between these two schools.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.

Wake Forest vs. California Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest -8.5 (-112)

California +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Wake Forest: -345

California: +275

Total

53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wake Forest vs. California How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Wake Forest record: 5-1

California record: 3-3

Wake Forest vs. California Key Players to Watch

Gio Lopez, Quarterback, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Gio Lopez is enjoying his first season at Wake Forest. After spending time at South Alabama and then last year at UNC, the junior quarterback is off to a great start with his new team.

Lopez has thrown for 1,680 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception. That ranks him seventh in the nation in passing yards, tied for the 16th-most passing touchdowns, and his QBR of 82.9 is the 15th-best in the country as well.

The quarterback had no problem on the road last week, completing 26 of 33 passes (78.8%) for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for a score.

Wake Forest vs. California Prediction and Pick

Gio Lopez had no issues on the road last week, and neither did Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons easily dispatched North Carolina State, winning 38-14 as just -4.5 favorites.

That was the second impressive road win for Wake Forest this season after its upset win at Louisville two weeks prior. The Demon Deacons also won by two at Purdue as -2.5 favorites.

California impressed as well last week against Virginia Tech, but I’m not so sure that the Bears have it in them to stay Golden at home this week.

I’ll take Wake Forest to get another big road win in California.

Pick: Wake Forest -8.5 (-112)

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