Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Clemson
Everything you need to know leading into the Deacs' Week 4 game against the Tigers
Check out our Clemson Team Preview here.
Live updates will begin at 11:30am
Gameday Info
Kickoff: 12pm
Tickets: $75-$90 from Wake Forest Athletics
TV: ABC
Weather: Partly cloudy skies, high of 76
Spread: Clemson -7 (O/U 55.5)
Catch up on our game week content below:
Wake Forest vs Clemson- Odds, Preview, and Predictions
Clemson Players to Watch vs Wake Forest
Wake Forest Football: Q&A with Clemson Writers
Dave Clawson Recaps Liberty, Looks Ahead to Clemson
Wake Forest vs Clemson: A History
Deacs Move Past Sluggish Performance, Shift to Clemson
Clemson Preview - Roll the Quad Podcast
ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 4