Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Clemson

Everything you need to know leading into the Deacs' Week 4 game against the Tigers

Check out our Clemson Team Preview here.

Live updates will begin at 11:30am

Gameday Info

Kickoff: 12pm

Tickets: $75-$90 from Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ABC

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, high of 76

Spread: Clemson -7 (O/U 55.5)

