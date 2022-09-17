Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Liberty
Everything you need to know leading into Week 3's game against the Flames
You can check out our Liberty Team Preview here.
Gameday Info
Kickoff: 5 pm
Tickets: $15-$25 from Wake Forest Athletics
TV: ACC Network
Weather: High of 80 degrees and sunny
Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (O/U 62.5)
Catch up on our game week content below:
Wake Forest vs. Liberty: Odds, Preview and Predictions
Coby Davis Out With Season-Ending Injury
Roll the Quad Podcast: Liberty Preview
Liberty Coaches Break Down Wake Forest Offense
Cameron Hite on Wake Forest’s Winning Mentality
Dylan Hazen on Wake Forest's Defensive Identity
Wake Forest Players Excited to Face Liberty