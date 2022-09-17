Skip to main content

Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Liberty

Everything you need to know leading into Week 3's game against the Flames

You can check out our Liberty Team Preview here.

Gameday Info

Kickoff: 5 pm

Tickets: $15-$25 from Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Weather: High of 80 degrees and sunny

Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (O/U 62.5)

Catch up on our game week content below:

Wake Forest vs. Liberty: Odds, Preview and Predictions

Liberty Players to Watch

Coby Davis Out With Season-Ending Injury

Roll the Quad Podcast: Liberty Preview

Liberty Coaches Break Down Wake Forest Offense

Cameron Hite on Wake Forest’s Winning Mentality

Dylan Hazen on Wake Forest's Defensive Identity

Wake Forest Players Excited to Face Liberty

Around the ACC: Week 3

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

