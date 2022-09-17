Gameday Central: Wake Forest vs Liberty

You can check out our Liberty Team Preview here.

Gameday Info

Kickoff: 5 pm

Tickets: $15-$25 from Wake Forest Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Weather: High of 80 degrees and sunny

Spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (O/U 62.5)

