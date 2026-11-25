Week 12 of the NFL season begins on Wednesday night and will continue through to Monday night for the busiest week of the season.

If you're looking for some spread picks for this week's loaded slate of games, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down my best spread bet for all 16 matchups. Let's dive into them.

NFL Week 12 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Packers vs. Rams Spread Pick

Pick: Rams -2.5 (-110)

The Packers' defense struggles when they can't complete explosive plays down the field. Now they have to take on one of the best defenses in the NFL to prevent exactly that. As long as the Rams can move the ball, they'll win and cover this game.

Bears vs. Lions Spread Pick

Pick: Bears -1.5 (-110)

The Lions' laundry list of injuries and poor defensive play is going to catch up to them sooner rather than later. Both offenses have put up similar numbers this season, but the Bears' defense is leagues above the Lions'.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

Pick: Cowboys -8.5 (-111)

The Eagles are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and their offense is last in both success rate and yards per play. Sure, the Cowboys' defense is bad, but they can stop the Eagles' offense enough to allow the Dallas offense to rack up enough points to get the win and cover.

Chiefs vs. Bills Spread Pick

Pick: Chiefs +3 (-121)

The Bills' defense has been good the past four weeks, but they've been able to take on the four worst offenses in football in that stretch. Now, they have to take on a Chiefs team that is inside the top five in most metrics on both sides of the ball. If you're going to give me a field goal worth of points on either team in this game, I'll take it.

Broncos vs. Steelers Spread Pick

Pick: Steelers +3.5 (-102)

Believe it or not, I don't think there's much of a difference between Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph, and the betting market agrees. The Steelers are good because of their defense and run game, which will be enough for them to cover the spread against an overrated Broncos team.

Saints vs. Bengals Spread Pick

Pick: Bengals -10 (-107)

Don't let the Bengals' loss on Monday night convince you that they're not as good as they are. They have a top-three offense in football, and despite the Saints having one of the easiest schedules in the NFL so far this season, their metrics are in the bottom 10 of the league. This is going to be a lopsided game.

Giants vs. Colts Spread Pick

Pick: Colts +6.5 (-101)

Despite their record, the Giants are a completely average team, falling outside the top 10 in almost every metric. The Colts are bad, but the Giants aren't good enough to be this big of a favorite on the road.

Jets vs. Dolphins Spread Pick

Pick: Jets -3.5 (-117)

The Dolphins have one of the worst rosters in the NFL, and now they're dealing with injury on top of injury. The Jets' defense is bad, but their offense has been largely effective this season. All they need to do is start converting their red zone trips to touchdowns instead of field goals.

Falcons vs. Vikings Spread Pick

Pick: Vikings -7 (+100)

Michael Penix Jr. is the worst quarterback in the NFL when facing pressure, and now he has to face the best blitzing defense in the league. This is a nightmare matchup for Atlanta.

Titans vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

Pick: Titans +14.5 (-116)

The Titans' offense has quietly improved significantly throughout the season, which makes them a live contender to pull off a backdoor cover as 14.5-point underdogs against a divisional opponent.

Ravens vs. Texans Spread Pick

Pick: Texans -7 (-105)

The Houston offense has been on fire this season, and if last week's performance is any indication, their defense is starting to wake up. Meanwhile, the Ravens are injured and imploding. It's not a good situation in Baltimore.

Patriots vs. Chargers Spread Pick

Pick: Chargers -1.5 (+102)

We're about to find out how much Drake Maye was carrying this Patriots' offense. Tommy DeVito has no weapons at wide receiver and no running game to lean on. As bad as the Chargers are, they have enough going for them in this game to get the win and cover at home.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

Pick: Commanders -7 (-106)

The Cardinals have the worst and most injured roster in all of football. They're basically starting a semi-pro lineup against a Commanders team that's starting to look better each week.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Spread Pick

Pick: 49ers -3 (-118)

Even if Sam Darnold returns to the field, I have little faith in the Seahawks' offense, which has been ineffective at doing anything other than feeding the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 49ers will continue to prove they're kings of the NFC.

Raiders vs. Browns Spread Pick

Pick: Raiders +4.5 (-114)

Fernando Mendoza will finally get a bit of a break after facing two of the best defenses in football in his first two starts. Meanwhile, the Browns aren't nearly as good as their record and are ripe to be on the wrong side of an upset.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

Pick: Buccaneers -3 (-105)

The Buccaneers can play defense and stop the run, which is enough for them to be able to beat bad teams. The Panthers are certainly a bad team considering they don't rank inside the top 10 in any area on either side of the football.

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