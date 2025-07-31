Deacons Daily

WATCH! Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert at ACC Kickoff

Last week, the Demon Deacons' new head coach was fired up when he met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.

Barry Lewis

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, at his first ACC Kickoff, Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert met with the media to discuss the move from Washington State and how the Demon Deacons are ready for the upcoming season.

"We're really excited to get our preseason camp kicked off next week, and really, it's going to set the table for our 2025 season in a really successful way," Dickert said in his opening statement.

"Officially, it's been 217 days since I've been hired in late December, and from the very first moment, we hit the ground running," Dickert said. "We built a tremendous staff. We brought in 43 new players, eight from the high school ranks and 35 from the transfer portal. Our transfer portal guys bring in 17,000-plus career snaps of experience to our football team.

Below is Dickert's entire press conference at ACC Kickoff. It is broken into two sections - his opening statement and the questions/answers that followed. Later in the day, Dickert, along with four players, had individual breakout sessions.

Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert - ACC Kickoff Opening Statement

Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert - ACC Kickoff Press Conference Q&A

Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.

Follow Wake Forest On SI on X to stay up to date on all the latest Wake Forest football news!

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of both the TCU Horned Frogs On SI and Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all sports at both schools. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football