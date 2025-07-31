WATCH! Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert at ACC Kickoff
Last week, at his first ACC Kickoff, Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert met with the media to discuss the move from Washington State and how the Demon Deacons are ready for the upcoming season.
"We're really excited to get our preseason camp kicked off next week, and really, it's going to set the table for our 2025 season in a really successful way," Dickert said in his opening statement.
"Officially, it's been 217 days since I've been hired in late December, and from the very first moment, we hit the ground running," Dickert said. "We built a tremendous staff. We brought in 43 new players, eight from the high school ranks and 35 from the transfer portal. Our transfer portal guys bring in 17,000-plus career snaps of experience to our football team.
Below is Dickert's entire press conference at ACC Kickoff. It is broken into two sections - his opening statement and the questions/answers that followed. Later in the day, Dickert, along with four players, had individual breakout sessions.
Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert - ACC Kickoff Opening Statement
Wake Forest Head Coach Jake Dickert - ACC Kickoff Press Conference Q&A
Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.
Follow Wake Forest On SI on X to stay up to date on all the latest Wake Forest football news!