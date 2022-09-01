Gameday Central: VMI
Everything you need to know for Week 1 against the Keydets
Gameday Info
Date: Thursday Sep. 1
Kickoff: 7:30pm
Location: Truist Field - Winston Salem, NC
TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris
Radio: Wake Forest Gameday App - Stan Cotten and Lary Sorensen
Weather: Mostly clear, with a low around 63
Line: Wake Forest -32
Catch up on the rest of our content below:
HC Dave Clawson's Week 1 press conference
Blake Whiteheart, Coby Davis and Chase Jones address media ahead of VMI
Live Game Updates: Opens at 7pm