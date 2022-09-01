Gameday Central: VMI

Gameday Info

Date: Thursday Sep. 1

Kickoff: 7:30pm

Location: Truist Field - Winston Salem, NC

TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris

Radio: Wake Forest Gameday App - Stan Cotten and Lary Sorensen

Weather: Mostly clear, with a low around 63

Line: Wake Forest -32

Live Game Updates: Opens at 7pm