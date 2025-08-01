Deacons Daily

WATCH! Wake Forest Defensive Back Davaughn Patterson's Breakout Session at ACC Kickoff

The sophomore is projected to be the only underclassman as a defensive starter this year. At ACC Kickoff, he had a breakout session to discuss the upcoming season.

Barry Lewis

Wake Forest defensive back Davaughn Patterson speaks to the media in a breakout session at ACC Kickoff on July 23.
Wake Forest defensive back Davaughn Patterson speaks to the media in a breakout session at ACC Kickoff on July 23. / Barry Lewis/Wake Forest On SI
In this story:

At the ACC Kickoff, held last week in Charlotte, Wake Forest Defensive Back Davaughn Patterson, along with head coach Jake Dickert and three other players, had an individual breakout session after the team's main press conference.

Below is Patterson's breakout session. Other videos from the day are listed below.

Wake Forest Defensive Back Davaughn Patterson- ACC Kickoff Breakout Session

Wake Forest ACC Kickoff Press Conference and Breakout Session Videos

In addition to Patterson's breakout session, here are the other Wake Forest videos from ACC Kickoff:

Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Press Conference
DB Nick Andersen and RB Demond Claiborne ACC Kickoff Press Conference
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Press Conference
Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Nick Anderson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
RB Demond Claiborne ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Breakout Session

Follow Wake Forest On SI on X to stay up to date on all the latest Wake Forest football news!

Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of both the TCU Horned Frogs On SI and Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all sports at both schools. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

Home/Football