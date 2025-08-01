WATCH! Wake Forest Center Devin Kylany's Breakout Session at ACC Kickoff
At the ACC Kickoff, held last week in Charlotte, Wake Forest Center Devin Kylany, along with head coach Jake Dickert and three other players, had an individual breakout session after their main press conference.
Below is Kylany's breakout session. Other videos from the day are listed below.
Wake Forest Center Devin Kylany - ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
Wake Forest ACC Kickoff Press Conference and Breakout Session Videos
In addition to Kylany's breakout session, here are the other Wake Forest videos from ACC Kickoff:
Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Press Conference
DB Nick Andersen and RB Demond Claiborne ACC Kickoff Press Conference
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Press Conference
Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
RB Demond Claiborne ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Davaughn Patterson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Nick Andersen ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.