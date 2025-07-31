WATCH! Wake Forest Nick Andersen and Demond Claiborne at ACC Kickoff
Last week, Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen and running back Demond Claiborne were two of the four players who represented the team at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Each met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.
Wake Forest On SI asked about having so many seniors on the defense and the leadership that brought to the squad.
"I think it's something that's really valuable because you can have higher-level conversations. I can go to someone like Quincy Bryant or Dylan Hazen in the linebacker corps, and I can ask them what happened on that play, or 'what do you think about this, what do you think about that? ,' " said Andersen. "Those higher-level conversations that we can have will help our defense elevate, and it's something that's valuable."
Wake Forest On SI then asked Claiborne about the battle for the quarterback position and what he's seen there.
"I think both of those guys are great attributes to the Demon Deacons," said Claiborne. "When I step on the field with either one of those guys, I feel safe. I feel at home. They know what they're doing. They're very in tune."
"That battle has definitely been something that has been great to watch," he continued. "It's been cool to be around. Adding either one of those guys would be something that our program is needing, and in the long run, it'll be beneficial for the Demon Deacons.
Below is the part of the press conference that included both Andersen and Claiborne. Later in the day, both of them, along with head coach Jake Dickert and two other players, had individual breakout sessions.
Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.
