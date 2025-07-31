Deacons Daily

WATCH! Wake Forest Nick Andersen and Demond Claiborne at ACC Kickoff

Last week, the Demon Deacons' running back and defensive back were part of the group representing the team at the ACC Kickoff. Hear what they had to say.

Barry Lewis

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Last week, Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen and running back Demond Claiborne were two of the four players who represented the team at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Each met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.

Wake Forest On SI asked about having so many seniors on the defense and the leadership that brought to the squad.

"I think it's something that's really valuable because you can have higher-level conversations. I can go to someone like Quincy Bryant or Dylan Hazen in the linebacker corps, and I can ask them what happened on that play, or 'what do you think about this, what do you think about that? ,' " said Andersen. "Those higher-level conversations that we can have will help our defense elevate, and it's something that's valuable."

Wake Forest On SI then asked Claiborne about the battle for the quarterback position and what he's seen there.

"I think both of those guys are great attributes to the Demon Deacons," said Claiborne. "When I step on the field with either one of those guys, I feel safe. I feel at home. They know what they're doing. They're very in tune."

"That battle has definitely been something that has been great to watch," he continued. "It's been cool to be around. Adding either one of those guys would be something that our program is needing, and in the long run, it'll be beneficial for the Demon Deacons.

Below is the part of the press conference that included both Andersen and Claiborne. Later in the day, both of them, along with head coach Jake Dickert and two other players, had individual breakout sessions.

Wake Forest DB Nick Andersen and RB Demond Claiborne's ACC Kickoff Press Conference

Wake Forest ACC Kickoff Press Conference and Breakout Session Videos

In addition to Clairborne's breakout session, here are the other Wake Forest videos from ACC Kickoff:

Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Press Conference
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Press Conference
Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Nick Anderson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Davaughn Patterson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
RB Demond Claiborne ACC Kickoff Breakout Session

Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.

