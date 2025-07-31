WATCH! Wake Forest Center Devin Kylany at ACC Kickoff
Last week, Wake Forest center Devin Kylany was one of the four players who represented the team at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. The Washington State transfer met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.
Wake Forest On SI asked him about the battle for the quarterback position and what he's seen there.
"The quarterbacks have done a great job just getting to know me, getting to the O-line, and showing us their true colors," said Kylany. " I think both of them bring a lot of great things to the table, and whichever one the coach decides to put behind us, I know he's going to do the right thing."
Below is the part of the press conference that included Kylany's questions and answers. Later in the day, Kylany, head coach Jake Dickert, and three other players had individual breakout sessions.
Wake Forest Center Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Press Conference
Wake Forest ACC Kickoff Press Conference and Breakout Session Videos
In addition to Clairborne's breakout session, here are the other Wake Forest videos from ACC Kickoff:
Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Press Conference
DB Nick Andersen and RB Demond Claiborne Press Conference
Head Coach Jake Dickert ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Nick Anderson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
DB Davaughn Patterson ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
C Devin Kylany ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
RB Demond Clairborne ACC Kickoff Breakout Session
Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.
