WATCH! Wake Forest Center Devin Kylany at ACC Kickoff

Last week, the Demon Deacons' transfer center was one of four players to meet with members of the media to discuss the upcoming season.

Barry Lewis

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest offensive lineman Devin Kylany answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Last week, Wake Forest center Devin Kylany was one of the four players who represented the team at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. The Washington State transfer met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.

Wake Forest On SI asked him about the battle for the quarterback position and what he's seen there.

"The quarterbacks have done a great job just getting to know me, getting to the O-line, and showing us their true colors," said Kylany. " I think both of them bring a lot of great things to the table, and whichever one the coach decides to put behind us, I know he's going to do the right thing."

Below is the part of the press conference that included Kylany's questions and answers. Later in the day, Kylany, head coach Jake Dickert, and three other players had individual breakout sessions.

Wake Forest opens the season on August 30 at home against Kennesaw State.

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of both the TCU Horned Frogs On SI and Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI sites. He oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all sports at both schools. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include ACC Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has covered the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

