Husky Roster Review: Rahshawn Clark Had Spring In His Step
Tracking the football on a deep throw during University of Washington spring practice, defensive back Rahshawn Clark leaped high in the air, twisted his body to his outside shoulder and stuck up a lone hand to make a sensational interception.
How good was that play?
"He Odelled it!" someone yelled out, referencing a one-handed grab by Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 -- long considered to be the NFL's greatest catch ever.
Maintaining possession on this April day, the Husky redshirt freshman from Seattle crashed hard to the turf in Dempsey Indoor while teammates rushed over to congratulate him only to discover they couldn't.
He rose to his feet and went right back down, shaken up and paying the price for selling out his body to come up with a highlight-reel turnover.
However, Clark later would return after consulting with three trainers and walking off the shock to his system.
Nothing could prevent the 6-foot, 195-pound Clark from completing all 15 Husky practices and putting himself in position to become a starter in the fall, most likely at nickelback.
"He had one of the best springs of the team," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "He might have been the MVP of spring, or in the conversation."
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
Clark emerged from UW spring football with star player written all over him, after a month-long performance that seemed to firmly establish himself in Montlake.
"He's a good football player, a really, really good football player," Fisch said. "We're going to see a lot of him."
During April,, he intercepted no fewer than 7 passes, with the first one coming in the third practice, when he made a break on a Demond Williams Jr. pass and stole it, raced about 40 yards and emphatically spiked the ball on the 50-yard line.
Clark is never lacking for a little swagger when roaming the secondary.
After his one-handed pass theft with its high degree of difficulty, Clark was used almost exclusively as a No. 1 cornerback or nickel over the final 10 practices.
The offense tried to beat him deep multiple times, but he showed the speed to run with anyone among the receiving corps.
He intercepted Williams, the No. 1 quarterback, at least two more times.
He was seen emphatically slapping hands with secondary coach John Richardson.
He received a respectful on-field hug from receiver Rashid Williams.
Running back Adam Mohammed , drawn to his playful teammate, couldn't resist knocking the football out of Clark's hands while he stood holding it.
While he was Odell Beckham Jr. for a play in April, he gets to be the much more established Rahshawn Clark all the time going forward and that's a good thing.
RAHSHAWN CLARK FILE
What he's done: He played just once in his freshman year, pulling a few snaps in last season's opener against Weber State, and then settled into a development season. High school stats are hard to find on him because he played for three different high schools, finishing up with Garfield in Seattle. Yet there's no questioning his speed.
Starter or not: While it's early, Clark might have won himself the No. 1 nickel job. He'll at least enter fall camp in that role and dare anyone to take it from him. The Huskies showed off some promising young secondary talent in the Spring Game, with Clark knocking the ball out of receiver Jace Burton's hands with a memorable hit, coming the play before true freshman safety Rylon Dillard-Allen had a 30-yard pick-six.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Husky Offensive Line Keeps Getting Bigger and Bigger
Day to Day: Huskies Land Commit from 4-Star Vegas Safety
Huge Vegas Offensive Lineman Tips the Scale to UW, Commits on Visit