Husky Roster Review: Uiagalelei Provides D-Line Mystery
Wearing No. 11 and lining up all over the place on defense, Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei in some ways resembles the departed Alphonzo Tuputala, only 50 pounds heavier.
Yet this Arizona transfer best represents the biggest scheme change, the lynchpin actually, between the University of Washington defense lorded over by defensive coordinator Steve Belichick last season and the one Ryan Walters will present this fall.
If spring was any indication, the Huskies will just as often than not come out in something totally new -- a 5-1-5 alignment -- momentarily sacrificing their second linebacker rather than the nickelback in order to stack bodies up front.
The run-minded Big Ten Conference apparently requires the Huskies to go in this direction with another down lineman coming out of a stance or else continue to pay a hefty price by giving up a lot of rushing yards against the better teams.
The UW's extra-large cornerbacks tandem of Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock, both 6-foot-4 and hovering around 200 pounds, in some ways will make up for one less linebacker.
However, it is the presence of the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Uiagalelei, who's just as much an edge rusher -- starting a dozen games there for Arizona in 2024 -- as he is a defensive tackle that gives this Husky realignment a decidedly different approach.
"I just look at myself as a D-lineman in general," the senior from Costa Mesa, California, said. "You can put me anywhere on the D-line and I'll go make a play."
Uiagalelei gives the UW both power and mobility inside rather than one or the other. It doesn't hurt that he carries all of his weight in a somewhat streamlined manner.
The Huskies used him as a defensive lineman first, always in a three-man front, but sent him to edge rusher at other times simply because they can do it.
Reuniting with Jedd Fisch's staff, in particular defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi, Uiagalelei seems eager to please and willing to do whatever it takes to make himself an NFL player, even if it means doing extra homework.
"It's definitely a challenge, but it's a challenge I like to take on," he said. "Definitely getting to know every position is a challenge, but I enjoy it."
Keeping track of him could be even more confusing for opponents, but that's the whole idea.
What he's done: He comes to the Huskies as a highly seasoned player after appearing in 33 games and starting 18 while in Tucson, including all 12 last season and and five and one in two previous Arizona seasons. He's a playmaker, coming up with 70 career tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Starter or not: For the Wildcats, Uiagalelei predominantly started in a three-man line ithat had a designated defensive tackle and and edge rusher and he was used in a hybrid role. At the UW, he could open down in a stance or upright on the edge, which is the beauty of his skill set.
