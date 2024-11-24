How 16 CFP Title-Game Huskies Have Fared in Their NFL Pursuits
Eleven months ago, they played in the CFP national championship game for the University of Washington, and though it didn't go as hoped against Michigan, it was time to turn their successful college football run into NFL careers.
Sixteen Huskies went on this quest and 10 were drafted in April, three in the first round, while another six went the free-agent route.
With the current NFL schedule reaching the two-thirds marker, here's how these UW football grads stand as pro players entering Sunday's games:
-- 13 currently are on active rosters or practice squads;
-- eight have appeared in regular-season games;
-- five have become starters;
-- wide receiver Rome Odunze for the Chicago Bears and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten for the Baltimore Ravens have pulled the most game-opening assignments with eight each.
Career misfortune struck ex-UW offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and edge rusher Bralen Trice, who after avoiding serious injury while in Montlake for five years each, had their rookie seasons ended abruptly after suffering knee issues that required surgery, almost before they got started as pros.
Trice went down in the Atlanta Falcons' first exhibition game and Fautanu got hurt in the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener.
FROM CFP TITLE GAME TO NFL
Ulumoo Ale, DL
Signed as free agent by Carolina Panthers, waived Aug. 27
Devin Culp, TE, drafted in 7th round by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Played in games against Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens as a reserve
Ralen Goforth, LB
Signed as free agent by Green Bay Packers, released from IR on Nov. 5
Dillon Johnson, RB
Signed as free agent with the Tennesee Titans and waived on July 25; signed by Carolina Panthers and put on practice squad
Troy Fautanu, OT, drafted in 1st round by Pittsburgh Steelers
Started opener against Denver Broncos, injured knee, had surgery, lost for the season
Dominque Hampton, S, drafted in 5th round by Washngton Commanders
Hasn't appeared in any games
Tuli Letuligasenoa, DL
Signed as free agent by Los Angeles Rams, signed to practice squad, waived on Aug. 28
Jalen McMillan, WR, drafted in 3rd round by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Played in 6 games, started 5, caught 10 passes for 109 yards and TD
Rome Odunze, WR, drafted in 1st round by Chicago Bears
Played in 10 games, started 8, caught 34 passes for 479 yards and TD
Michael Penix Jr., QB, drafted in 1st round by Atlanta Falcons
Played in games as a back-up against Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, drafted in 2nd round by New England Patriots
Played in 10 games, started 6, caught 11 passes for 80 yards and 2 TDs
Roger Rosengarten, OT, drafted in 2nd round by Baltimore Ravens
Played in 11 games, started 8
Bralen Trice, ER, drafted in 3rd round by Atlanta Falcons
Injured knee in preseason game, had surgery, lost for the season
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, ER
Signed to practice squad by CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders
Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, drafted in 5th round by Buffalo Bills
Played in one game as a reserve against Miami Dolphins
Jack Westover, TE
Signed as free agent and waived by Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 30; signed and put on practice squad by New England Patriots on Oct. 2; elevated to Pats active roster on Nov. 23
The Husky wide-receiver corps and offensive tackles were as good as advertised. Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk and Odunze each became starters fairly quickly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Bears, respectively, while Fautanu and Rosengarten didn't take long to earn starting roles either.
Just this weekend, tight end Jack Westover, now with his second NFL team, was elevated to the Patriots' active roster. Earlier in the month, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio made his pro football debut and his only appearance so far on Nov. 3 in a 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Ulofoshio is back to wearing his original UW jersey number (48) after going with a single digit last season.
Edge rusher Zion Fetui-Tupuola, coming off offseason shoulder surgery, ended up in the Canadian Football League, joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders' practice squad on Sept. 15, which didn't seem unusual for him, because he's always done things different.
Veteran defensive linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa and Ulumoo Ale, plus UW linebacker and one-time USC transfer Ralen Goforth, didn't last long in their pro football pursuits, getting cut as free agents and not picked up again.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington