Steelers vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 7-3 through Week 11, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. Their schedule gets quite a bit more difficult in the final stretch of the season, so if they want to secure a berth in the postseason, winning as many games as possible, including this weekend against the Steelers, is going to be crucial.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top player props for this weekend's interconference showdown.
Steelers vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets
- Cairo Santos OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+100) via BetMGM
- DK Metcalf OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+156) via Caesars
Cairo Santos OVER 7.5 Kicking Points (+100)
Something to watch out for in this game is how the Bears' offense performs in the red zone. The Steelers' defense is sixth in red zone defense, keeping teams from scoring a touchdown on just 51.43% of their red zone trips against them. Meanwhile, the Bears have struggled at times near the goalline, scoring a touchdown on just 54.29% of red zone trips, which ranks 20th in the NFL. If that trend continues, Cairo Santos, the Bears' kicker, could have a busy day.
DK Metcalf OVER 55.5 Receiving Yards (-118)
DK Metcalf has had a few quiet weeks in terms of his production, but that just means now's the time to buy low on the Steelers' primary receiver. He's still averaging 55.1 receiving yards per game, so he only needs to record one more yard compared to his average for this bet to cash. He should benefit from facing a Bears' defense that is 19th in opponent dropback EPA.
Rome Odunze Anytime Touchdown (+156)
Rome Odunze's touchdown numbers have already doubled compared to his rookie season, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He has been targeted 6+ times in three of his last four games, with two of those games resulting in double-digit targets. Caleb Williams is looking at him often this season, so let's bet on him to find the end zone at +156 odds.
