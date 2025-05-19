Oklahoma's No. 1 Player Soon Will Choose From Among UW, 4 Others
Wide receiver Mason James -- Oklahoma's No. 1-rated player for 2026 -- has settled on a June 25 date for revealing his college football destination from among Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound pass-catcher is a 4-star player from North High School in Norman, which is located just down the street from the Sooners, who have applied a lot of pressure to keep him home.
Texas was a late add to the competition and replaced Notre Dame, which was among James' original finalists.
As for the Huskies, they tend to have a lot to sell a wide receiver these days with sophomore Demond Williams Jr. at quarterback, especially following his 374-yard, 4-touchdown passing performance against Louisville in the Sun Bowl in late December.
James, who visited Montlake this spring and entertained Kevin Cummings at school this past winter, is attractive to the UW because he has speed to be a deep threat and quickness to get open right away in the flat. Receivers usually have one or the other skill. He has both, with his 40-yard dash speed reportedly in the 4.5 seconds range.
He comes off a junior season in which he caught 56 passes for 1,233 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Hometown Oklahoma considers him a recruiting priority, with the local fan base reminding him of that fact every chance it gets.
