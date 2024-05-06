Alek Manoah Roughed Up in Return to Bigs
Alek Manoah returned to the bump Sunday afternoon, making his 2024 season debut in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform. The former Mountaineer hurler suffered a shoulder injury in spring training and was recently on a rehab stint with Triple-A Buffalo.
In his first game back with the big league club, Manoah struggled. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits while striking out six and walking four. Two of the six hits went over the fence, the second helped push him out of the game. In four innings of work, he threw 92(!) pitches, 52 of which went for strikes.
Manoah has had command issues throughout his time in the big leagues, seemingly trying to get everyone out via the punchout instead of pitching to contact. The inability to work effeciently is what drives the walk count up and shortens his outing nearly every time he toes the rubber.
“I don’t think it’s a control thing,” Manoah told MLB.com. “It was just me trying to be on the outside corner, trying to be too fine. It’s about understanding I’m not Greg Maddux. I’m not going to be Greg Maddux. My fastball has great life. I’ve just got to go out there and trust it.”
It remains to be seen if Manoah will ever return to that Cy Young finalist form, but just getting outs and stringing together quality starts is the main goal at the moment. Manoah would be available to pitch again on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, but the Blue Jays have not announced who will start that game as of Monday morning.
