Big 12 Title Race Heats Up: Updated Standings & Schedule Entering This Weekend

West Virginia is looking to hold on to its top spot in the conference.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia junior Brodie Kresser rounds the bases after a grand slam in the first inning against Penn State.
West Virginia junior Brodie Kresser rounds the bases after a grand slam in the first inning against Penn State. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

It’s been an incredible first season for West Virginia head baseball coach Steve Sabins. He has the Mountaineers at a 37-6 overall record, winning 16 of the team’s first 19 Big 12 conference games.

His club had a minor setback earlier this week, falling 7-6 to Marshall, but slip-ups in midweek games happen all of the time, even to the best teams in the nation.

Sabin’s squad is ready to put that loss to the Herd behind them and get back on track Friday night in league play against Texas Tech. With just nine conference games remaining in the season, the race for the Big 12 title is heating up. West Virginia currently resides in first place and has six of the final nine taking place at home.

It is important to keep in mind that the regular season champ is determined based on winning percentage due to games being canceled by inclement weather.

Below is a look at the current standings and this weekend’s matchups around the conference.

Big 12 standings entering this weekend (conf. record & win% only)

1. West Virginia 16-3 (.842)

2. Kansas 15-6 (.714)

T3. TCU 14-7 (.667)

T3. Arizona State 14-7 (.667)

5. Arizona 13-8 (.619)

6. Kansas State 12-10 (.545)

T7. Cincinnati 10-11 (.476)

T7. Texas Tech 10-11 (.476)

9. Baylor 9-12 (.429)

10. Oklahoma State 7-11 (.389)

11. Houston 7-13 (.350)

12. BYU 7-15 (.318)

13. UCF 6-15 (.286)

14. Utah 5-16 (.238)

This weekend's matchups

Kansas State at BYU

Texas Tech at West Virginia

UCF at Oklahoma State

Cincinnati at Kansas

Arizona State at Baylor

Utah at Houston

TCU at Arizona

Schuyler Callihan
