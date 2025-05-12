Big 12 Title Scenarios Heading Into Final Weekend of the Regular Season
A minor setback for a major comeback. That's a phrase that's often tossed around in sports, and in West Virginia's case, it fits to a T. Midweek games have been a thorn in the side of the Mountaineers of late and after losing a series to Kansas State over the weekend, there's a sense of panic starting to creep in throughout the fanbase.
As Aaron Rodgers once famously said, R-E-L-A-X!
Championship-caliber teams all go through some sort of adversity on their path to the mountaintop. It's what helps shape and mold them into an actual contender. They know how to react in tough situations, power through them, and bounce back.
While it may seem like the Mountaineers are sliding a little bit down the stretch, you have to keep the big picture in mind, and that's winning the Big 12 championship. It doesn't matter how you get it done - pretty, ugly, somewhere in between - earning that crown would mean a ton to this program as it would mark their first-ever outright Big 12 title.
How can it happen?
Well, it's simple. Win one game this weekend, and the Big 12 title will reside in Morgantown. They don't need help from around the league whatsoever. They control their own destiny.
That being said, they could get swept by Kansas and still win the title. Arizona State is the only team mathematically that can chase down WVU. They have to win all three games against Oklahoma State AND have the Mountaineers lose all three to Kansas. If Arizona State loses one game or WVU wins one game, that's all she wrote.
