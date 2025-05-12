MAILBAG: Portal Targets, Best Transfer Additions, Hosting a Regional? + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @JordanWVU07:
Q: Thoughts about a potential Morgantown regional following a series loss at Kansas State over the weekend? What needs to happen for us to clinch a regional in Morgantown?
A: It's still on the table. I know folks are panicking, but you're not going to win every series in conference play. It happens. There have been teams and will continue to be teams that lose consecutive series to end the season and still host. All of that being said, they need to finish things strong by winning next weekend's series and making a deep run in the Big 12 Conference tournament. And no, I don't believe they have to sweep the final series. Win two and make noise in the conference tournament.
From @EERSBeers:
Q: Who do you think is the best transfer pick-up so far in football? And who on the team overall (returning, transfer, recruit) do you think will surprise some people this year?
A: Oh my, that's a tough one. There's a ton of options to pick from haha. How about a handful? Safety Fred Perry is maybe my favorite player to watch. He plays with a level of physicality that hasn't been seen at the position since Karl Joseph, he'll become a fan favorite quickly. Edge rusher Jimmori Robinson probably has the highest ceiling and, with a strong 2025 campaign, could be a day two draft pick next spring. Wide receiver Cam Vaughn is going to be a star, but it may take a year for him to explode into that at this level. And lastly, cornerback Michael Coats Jr. - he has the potential of being an All-Big 12 selection.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Any updates on potential targets for the basketball team?
A: Nothing as of right now. I suspect that will change in the coming days. Curtis Givens and JaKobe Coles are a couple of names still on the board, but several schools are in pursuit. Don't be surprised if a JUCO player makes his way onto the roster when it's all said and done.
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: A couple of transfer names to look forward to on the basketball side
A: If you're talking about players who are already committed, I'll go with Brenen Lorient and Harlan Obioha. Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff are the easy choices, but the two I mentioned are going to be overlooked in this class. Lorient was phenomenal in his sixth man role at North Texas, and his athleticism will translate. As for Obioha, he's probably he best scoring big the Mountaineers have had since Derek Culver. Elite finisher at the rim and has great footwork.
From @WVUMOTOWNDOWN:
Q: Any word on any facility updates from Wren? I’m just going to keep asking about our outdated eyesore of a press box until it gets a facelift or is completely torn down. It’s almost embarrassing compared to literally any other Power 4 school in the country. Update the press box!!
A: Unfortunately, no. He's had his hands full recently with the coaching searches for football and basketball, among other things. There's usually an update on these kinds of things during the spring, so that could be on the way at some point. And keep pounding that press box table, my friend! Perhaps one day we'll see some sort of changes/updates to it.
