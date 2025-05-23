Down to Four: Big 12 Semifinals Matchups Are Set
Only four teams remain in the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament, and outside of two first-round upsets (No. 12 BYU over No. 5 Arizona State and No. 11 Houston over No. 6 Kansas State), it's been all chalk.
The top four seeds are the four remaining teams in the field. Regular season champion West Virginia will take on No. 4 Arizona at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the winner of that game will face the winner of No. 2 Kansas/No. 3 TCU in the championship on Saturday. First pitch between the Jayhawks and Frogs is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Arizona
Arizona took two of three from the Mountaineers in Morgantown in late March, but that series could have easily gone in WVU's favor if they were able to come out on top of what turned into a 16-inning affair in the series opener. West Virginia got the bats going again against Cincinnati on Thursday, plating 10 runs on the day. They'll need the bats to stay hot to advance to the title game.
TCU vs. Kansas
The Jayhawks ended the season as one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 and swept West Virginia to close it out, leaving many to believe they were more deserving of the regular-season title, although their winning percentage prevented them from having the crown. Today, they face a team that gave them all sorts of trouble in early April. The Frogs swept the three-game set from Kansas and outscored the Jayhawks 25-6 that weekend.
