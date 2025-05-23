Mountaineers Now

Down to Four: Big 12 Semifinals Matchups Are Set

West Virginia hopes to keep the bats hot on Friday to punch their ticket to the Big 12 title game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia outfielder Jace Rinehart
West Virginia outfielder Jace Rinehart / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Only four teams remain in the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament, and outside of two first-round upsets (No. 12 BYU over No. 5 Arizona State and No. 11 Houston over No. 6 Kansas State), it's been all chalk.

The top four seeds are the four remaining teams in the field. Regular season champion West Virginia will take on No. 4 Arizona at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and the winner of that game will face the winner of No. 2 Kansas/No. 3 TCU in the championship on Saturday. First pitch between the Jayhawks and Frogs is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Arizona

Arizona took two of three from the Mountaineers in Morgantown in late March, but that series could have easily gone in WVU's favor if they were able to come out on top of what turned into a 16-inning affair in the series opener. West Virginia got the bats going again against Cincinnati on Thursday, plating 10 runs on the day. They'll need the bats to stay hot to advance to the title game.

TCU vs. Kansas

The Jayhawks ended the season as one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 and swept West Virginia to close it out, leaving many to believe they were more deserving of the regular-season title, although their winning percentage prevented them from having the crown. Today, they face a team that gave them all sorts of trouble in early April. The Frogs swept the three-game set from Kansas and outscored the Jayhawks 25-6 that weekend.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Sits Ahead of 15 Power Four Schools in ESPN's SP+ Rankings

100 Days Away: 100 Reasons to be Excited About WVU Football

When is the Earliest West Virginia Can Get Virginia Tech Back on the Schedule?

Miles McBride Stuns Crowd with Block in Game One of Eastern Conference Finals

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Baseball