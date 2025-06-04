Elite Hitting Division-II All-American Outfielder Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia head baseball coach Steve Sabins has very little time on his hands, hitting the transfer portal hard while also preparing for a best-of-three series against LSU in the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.
His work on the recruiting trail is already paying off, scooping up a commitment from Division II All-American outfielder Paul Schoenfeld of Colorado Mesa.
Prior to blossoming into a star at Mesa, Schoenfeld spent one season at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. He’s steadily increased his production across the board in each of the last three seasons.
In 56 games this year, Schoenfeld hit safely in 94 of 224 at-bats, giving him a batting average of .420. He belted nine home runs, drove in 55, and stole 19 bases. Over his three years at Colorado Mesa, Schoenfeld hit .400 and registered 16 home runs, 108 RBI to go along with 36 doubles and seven triples.
With Jace Rinehart set to graduate, there will be one outfield spot open for next season. Skylar King will be draft-eligible, so if he's selected and signs a contract, the Mountaineers will have two starting outfielders to replace.
Schoenfeld will have one year of eligibility remaining.
