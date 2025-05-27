Mountaineers Now

Full 2025 College Baseball World Series Bracket

A look at who plays who in the regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University shortstop Brodie Kresser
This weekend, the road to Omaha will officially begin as regional play across the country will take place at 16 host sites. Vanderbilt was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning they will host a super regional, should they advance.

Tennessee, last year's national champion, will have a tough road to defending its title, assuming Arkansas wins its regional. The Razorbacks are one of the best teams in the country and will be a tough out for the Vols.

What does the rest of the field of 64 look like? We've got each regional and every matchup listed for you below.

Nashville regional

1. Vanderbilt vs. 4. Wright State
2. Louisville vs. 3. East Tennessee State

Hattiesburg regional

1. Southern Miss vs. 4. Columbia
2. Alabama vs. 3. Miami (FL)

Nashville regional winner vs. Hattiesburg regional winner

Tallahassee regional

1. Florida State vs. 4. Bethune-Cookman
2. Northeastern vs. 3. Mississippi State

Corvallis regional

1. Oregon State vs. 4. Saint Mary’s (CA)
2. TCU vs. 3. USC

Tallahassee regional winner vs. Corvallis regional winner

Chapel Hill regional

1. North Carolina vs. 4. Holy Cross
2. Oklahoma vs. 3. Nebraska

Eugene regional

1. Oregon vs. 4. Utah Valley
2. Arizona vs. 3. Cal Poly

Chapel Hill regional winner vs. Eugene regional winner

Conway regional

1. Coastal Carolina vs. 4. Fairfield
2. Florida vs. 3. East Carolina

Auburn regional

1. Auburn vs. 4. Central Connecticut State
2. NC State vs. 3. Stetson

Conway regional winner vs. Auburn regional winner

Austin regional

1. Texas vs. 4. Houston Christian
2. UTSA vs. 3 Kansas State

Los Angeles regional

1. UCLA vs. 4. Fresno State
2. UC Irvine vs. Arizona State

Austin regional winner vs. Los Angeles regional winner

Oxford regional

1. Ole Miss vs. 4. Murray State
2. Georgia Tech vs. 3. Western Kentucky

Athens regional

1. Georgia vs. 4. Binghamton
2. Duke vs. 3. Oklahoma State

Oxford regional winner vs. Athens regional winner

Baton Rouge regional

1. LSU vs. 4. Little Rock
2. Dallas Baptist vs. 3. Rhode Island

Clemson regional

1. Clemson vs. 4. USC Upstate
2. West Virginia vs. 3. Kentucky

Baton Rouge regional winner vs. Clemson regional winner

Knoxville regional

1. Tennessee vs. 4. Miami (OH)
2. Wake Forest vs. 3. Cincinnati

Fayetteville regional

1. Arkansas vs. 4. North Dakota State
2. Kansas vs. 3. Creighton

Knoxville regional winner vs. Fayetteville regional winner

