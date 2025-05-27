Full 2025 College Baseball World Series Bracket
This weekend, the road to Omaha will officially begin as regional play across the country will take place at 16 host sites. Vanderbilt was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning they will host a super regional, should they advance.
Tennessee, last year's national champion, will have a tough road to defending its title, assuming Arkansas wins its regional. The Razorbacks are one of the best teams in the country and will be a tough out for the Vols.
What does the rest of the field of 64 look like? We've got each regional and every matchup listed for you below.
Nashville regional
1. Vanderbilt vs. 4. Wright State
2. Louisville vs. 3. East Tennessee State
Hattiesburg regional
1. Southern Miss vs. 4. Columbia
2. Alabama vs. 3. Miami (FL)
Nashville regional winner vs. Hattiesburg regional winner
Tallahassee regional
1. Florida State vs. 4. Bethune-Cookman
2. Northeastern vs. 3. Mississippi State
Corvallis regional
1. Oregon State vs. 4. Saint Mary’s (CA)
2. TCU vs. 3. USC
Tallahassee regional winner vs. Corvallis regional winner
Chapel Hill regional
1. North Carolina vs. 4. Holy Cross
2. Oklahoma vs. 3. Nebraska
Eugene regional
1. Oregon vs. 4. Utah Valley
2. Arizona vs. 3. Cal Poly
Chapel Hill regional winner vs. Eugene regional winner
Conway regional
1. Coastal Carolina vs. 4. Fairfield
2. Florida vs. 3. East Carolina
Auburn regional
1. Auburn vs. 4. Central Connecticut State
2. NC State vs. 3. Stetson
Conway regional winner vs. Auburn regional winner
Austin regional
1. Texas vs. 4. Houston Christian
2. UTSA vs. 3 Kansas State
Los Angeles regional
1. UCLA vs. 4. Fresno State
2. UC Irvine vs. Arizona State
Austin regional winner vs. Los Angeles regional winner
Oxford regional
1. Ole Miss vs. 4. Murray State
2. Georgia Tech vs. 3. Western Kentucky
Athens regional
1. Georgia vs. 4. Binghamton
2. Duke vs. 3. Oklahoma State
Oxford regional winner vs. Athens regional winner
Baton Rouge regional
1. LSU vs. 4. Little Rock
2. Dallas Baptist vs. 3. Rhode Island
Clemson regional
1. Clemson vs. 4. USC Upstate
2. West Virginia vs. 3. Kentucky
Baton Rouge regional winner vs. Clemson regional winner
Knoxville regional
1. Tennessee vs. 4. Miami (OH)
2. Wake Forest vs. 3. Cincinnati
Fayetteville regional
1. Arkansas vs. 4. North Dakota State
2. Kansas vs. 3. Creighton
Knoxville regional winner vs. Fayetteville regional winner
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia's Odds to Win the 2025 College World Series
Deuce McBride Helps Fuel Knicks Comeback in Game 3 Win Over Pacers
2026 Defensive Back Says It 'Would Mean Everything' to Join Brother at West Virginia
West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Region and Game 1 Opponent Revealed