West Virginia's Odds to Win the 2025 College World Series
Steve Sabins' first year as the West Virginia skipper was a pretty successful one, leading the program to its first-ever outright Big 12 Conference regular season championship. The story is not done being written, and the Mountaineers are looking to snap out of their funk and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
On Monday, it was revealed that WVU would be participating in the Clemson regional this weekend, playing its first game against Kentucky, a team they played in the tournament a couple of years ago. Depending on the result of that game, they'll face Clemson or USC Upstate.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mountaineers are currently +10000 to go to Omaha and win the whole thing. Considering they dropped seven of their last nine games, it's a pretty respectable price when you look at the entire field.
Odds for every team (via FanDuel)
Arkansas +470, LSU +650, Vanderbilt +650, Texas +900, North Carolina +1000, Tennessee +1200, Georgia +1200, Auburn +1900, Oregon +2100, Florida State +2900, Coastal Carolina +3100, Clemson +3100, Florida +3700, Ole Miss +3700, TCU +3900, Dallas Baptist +4000, Georgia Tech +4000, UCLA +4000, Oregon State +4000, Southern Miss +5000, Mississippi State +6000, Arizona +6500, Duke +6500, North Carolina State +7500, Alabama +7500, Northeastern +7500, Oklahoma +9500, Wake Forest +10000, Kentucky +10000, West Virginia +10000, UC Irvine +10000, Louisville +10000, Arizona State +10000, East Tennessee State +11000, Miami (FL) +14000, Oklahoma State +16000, East Carolina +16000, Kansas State +19000, Nebraska +20000, USC +20000, Columbia +20000, Wright State +20000, Bethune-Cookman +20000, Holy Cross +20000, Saint Mary’s +20000, Utah Valley +20000, Central Connecticut +20000, Stetson +20000, Houston Christian +20000, UTSA +20000, Fresno State +20000, Murray State +20000, Western Kentucky +20000, Binghamton +20000, Arkansas Little Rock +20000, Rhode Island +20000, USC Upstate +20000, Miami (OH) +20000, Cincinnati +20000, North Dakota State +20000, Kansas +20000, Cal Poly +20000, Fairfield +20000, Creighton +20000.
