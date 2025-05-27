Mountaineers Now

West Virginia's Odds to Win the 2025 College World Series

Steve Sabins is hoping to make a miraculous run to Omaha.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University utility player Sam White
West Virginia University utility player Sam White / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Steve Sabins' first year as the West Virginia skipper was a pretty successful one, leading the program to its first-ever outright Big 12 Conference regular season championship. The story is not done being written, and the Mountaineers are looking to snap out of their funk and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

On Monday, it was revealed that WVU would be participating in the Clemson regional this weekend, playing its first game against Kentucky, a team they played in the tournament a couple of years ago. Depending on the result of that game, they'll face Clemson or USC Upstate.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mountaineers are currently +10000 to go to Omaha and win the whole thing. Considering they dropped seven of their last nine games, it's a pretty respectable price when you look at the entire field.

Odds for every team (via FanDuel)

Arkansas +470, LSU +650, Vanderbilt +650, Texas +900, North Carolina +1000, Tennessee +1200, Georgia +1200, Auburn +1900, Oregon +2100, Florida State +2900, Coastal Carolina +3100, Clemson +3100, Florida +3700, Ole Miss +3700, TCU +3900, Dallas Baptist +4000, Georgia Tech +4000, UCLA +4000, Oregon State +4000, Southern Miss +5000, Mississippi State +6000, Arizona +6500, Duke +6500, North Carolina State +7500, Alabama +7500, Northeastern +7500, Oklahoma +9500, Wake Forest +10000, Kentucky +10000, West Virginia +10000, UC Irvine +10000, Louisville +10000, Arizona State +10000, East Tennessee State +11000, Miami (FL) +14000, Oklahoma State +16000, East Carolina +16000, Kansas State +19000, Nebraska +20000, USC +20000, Columbia +20000, Wright State +20000, Bethune-Cookman +20000, Holy Cross +20000, Saint Mary’s +20000, Utah Valley +20000, Central Connecticut +20000, Stetson +20000, Houston Christian +20000, UTSA +20000, Fresno State +20000, Murray State +20000, Western Kentucky +20000, Binghamton +20000, Arkansas Little Rock +20000, Rhode Island +20000, USC Upstate +20000, Miami (OH) +20000, Cincinnati +20000, North Dakota State +20000, Kansas +20000, Cal Poly +20000, Fairfield +20000, Creighton +20000.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Deuce McBride Helps Fuel Knicks Comeback in Game 3 Win Over Pacers

2026 Defensive Back Says It 'Would Mean Everything' to Join Brother at West Virginia

West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Region and Game 1 Opponent Revealed

West Virginia Lands at Familiar Venue in Final NCAA Tournament Projection

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Baseball