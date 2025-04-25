How to Watch & Listen to No. 17 West Virginia at UCF
The West Virginia Mountaineers (34-5, 13-3) are on the road to take on the UCF Knights for a three-game Big 12 Conference series.
West Virginia vs. UCF Series History
West Virginia leads 3-1
Last Meeting: WVU 11, UCF 10 (Apr. 14, 2024, in Morgantown)
Location: University Park, PA, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park (5,570)
When: Friday, April 25 - Sunday, April 27
First Pitch: Game 1: Friday, April 25 6:00 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, April 26, 6:00 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday, April 27, 1:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), Jake Weghorst (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The Mountaineers are 34-5 this season after dropping a midweek contest at Penn State on Tuesday.
- WVU has swept three straight Big 12 series over Utah, Houston and Cincinnati to put the Mountaineers in first place in the Big 12 with a 13-3 record, two games ahead of Kansas, Arizona, and TCU.
- West Virginia is currently tied with No. 1 Texas for the top winning percentage in the nation at .872
- 30 wins in 34 games was the second fastest in program history, only behind the 1963 team that started 30-2.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Lands Former Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Joshua Aisosa
West Virginia to Host Long, Rangy Division II Defensive Back for Visit
West Virginia Tight End Jackson Accuardi Transfers to South Dakota
West Virginia Product Ivan McCartney Lands College Offensive Coordinator Job