How to Watch & Listen to No. 24 West Virginia vs. Cincinnati
The West Virginia Mountaineers (31-4, 10-3) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (21-15, 8-7) for a three-game series.
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Series History
Series tied 19-19
Last Series Meeting: Cincinnati 2-1 (May 3-5, 2024, in Cincinnati)
Location: Morgantown, WV, Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)
When: Thursday, April 17 - Saturday, April 19
First Pitch: Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST
Game 2: Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
Game 3: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), Jake Weghorst (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia returns home for a series with Cincinnati this weekend. It will be the first trip to Morgantown for the Bearcats since 2011.
- The Mountaineers are 31-4 this season after defeating Marshall, 5-4, on Tuesday. WVU has won 11 in a row, the longest streak in the nation, which includes wins over Pitt, Ohio State, BYU, Utah, and Houston.
- The sweep over Houston over the weekend vaulted the Mountaineers into first place in the Big 12 with a 10-3 record.
- West Virginia currently has the top winning percentage in the nation at .886 and are one just 10 teams with at least 30 wins.
- 30 wins in 34 games was the second fastest in program history, only behind the 1963 team that started 30-2.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Two Underclassmen on West Virginia's O-Line Enter the Transfer Portal
West Virginia to Host Michigan Linebacker Transfer for Visit, per Report
West Virginia Offers SEC Transfer Defensive Lineman Eddie Kelly Jr.
Former WVU Running Back Jaylen Anderson Chooses Transfer Destination