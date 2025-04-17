Former WVU Running Back Jaylen Anderson Chooses Transfer Destination
Ex-West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson has found a new home, committing to South Dakota on Wednesday.
Anderson had the makings of a promising future in Morgantown with the way his career began. He saw very limited action in his first season at West Virginia, but down the stretch, he was needed with a beat-up room, and he took full advantage of his opportunity.
In his first extended look, he tallied 69 yards on seven carries against Kansas State, which helped set the table for a monster day out in Stillwater against Oklahoma State. In the 2022 regular season finale, Anderson rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Mountaineers' 24-19 win.
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to carry that momentum into the 2023 campaign. He figured to have a spot in the running back rotation, alongside CJ Donaldson and Justin Johnson Jr., but couldn't get going against Power Four opponents and was eventually passed up by then true freshman Jahiem White.
Anderson had a rough two-game stretch in the middle of the season that ultimately cost him his job. Garrett Greene threw a perfect ball on a wheel route, leading Anderson into the end zone against Houston. He had it, and then it bounced right into the hands of a Cougar defensive back, turning the ball over. The following week, he lost a fumble against UCF and didn't see the field until the bowl game against North Carolina.
