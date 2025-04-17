West Virginia Offers SEC Transfer Defensive Lineman Eddie Kelly Jr.
Depth is a major concern right now for West Virginia, and really, on both sides of the football. Building up the two-deep in the trenches is a top priority for head coach Rich Rodriguez, so you can expect to see an influx of offensive and defensive linemen in the coming weeks.
One name to keep your eyes on is former Missouri defensive lineman Eddie Kelly Jr., who is looking for his fourth home in as many years.
Kelly began his career at South Florida, choosing the Bulls over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue, and a few others. In his lone season in Tampa, he registered 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.
For his sophomore campaign, he made the jump up to the Power Four, landing at Georgia Tech, which recruited him hard out of high school. He had the best year of his career (so far), tallying 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
His most recent stop, Missouri, he was more of a rotational player, but still put up solid numbers, producing 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, and a sack.
In addition to West Virginia, Kelly has also heard from Kansas and Virginia Tech since entering the portal.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
