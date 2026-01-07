Former Four-Star LSU Wide Receiver Set to Visit West Virginia

After seeing very little production out of the wide receiving corps this past season, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is essentially flipping the entire room. Well, I guess you could say that's the story for every position group on the roster at this point.

So far, the Mountaineers have added a pair of receivers out of the portal in DJ Epps (Troy) and Prince Strachan (USC). Former LSU receiver TaRon Francis (6'1", 207 lbs) could join that group in the very near future, as he is on his way to Morgantown for a visit.

The former four-star recruit was heralded as the top receiver in the state of Louisiana in the 2025 recruiting class, yielding offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Troy, and several others.

Francis played his high school ball at Edna Karr, where he was teammates with incoming freshman QB John Johnson III and wide receiver Greg Wilfred. As a senior, Francis racked up over 1,100 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

West Virginia's current wide receiver room

Jaden Bray*, Prince Strachan, DJ Epps, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson, Greg Wilfred, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, and Camden Pitchford.

The first five names on this list are likely going to be the most utilized players in the offense next fall. That said, there is still room for more help, especially if they can land a talent like Francis. Plus, there's no guarantee that Bray receives his waiver.

Because he did not appear in any games this season, he is eligible for a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

