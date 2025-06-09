MAILBAG: My Take on Grant Hussey’s Usage, WVU Hoops Needs, Recruiting Buzz + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: With the basketball roster being at 11 guys, how many more guys do you think they add and what positions do you think they need to work on the most? For me, I’d say we need another center, point guard and it wouldn’t hurt to have another shooter.
A: What do you need me for? You nailed it right on the head, haha! Yes, 100%! A center and point guard are the two positions Ross Hodge is still looking to address. While Abraham Oyeadier's return helps, he's still incredibly raw and probably not ready to consume backup minutes just yet. They may have to turn to the JUCO route, but they'll find someone. Ideally, Hodge would like to have 14 on the roster, which is doable. There are nine officially on the roster now, excluding South Carolina transfer Morris Ugusuk and the two incoming freshmen, DJ Thomas and Jayden Forsythe. Getting that center and point guard would get them to 14.
From @TML25302:
Q: What are the pros and cons for WVU with the house settlement?
A: I'll be honest, I'm not sure there are many cons to it. It creates a level playing field for Power Four schools. Group of Six schools are going to have an incredibly hard time competing in the future because it's difficult to see them generating that much revenue. The fact that everyone has to adhere to the $20.5 million cap is what makes this a huge plus for WVU and programs alike. Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, and so forth can't spend a ridiculous amount of money on the roster anymore. Roster limits are a bummer, but it's something everyone has to deal with.
From @JohnBlackshaw:
Q: What is your take as to why Hussey did not play these last few games? I know he has been struggling. But just what he meant to this team should stand for something. If this is how a 4-year starter is stressed at the end of his college career, what message does that send?
A: It's a great question, John. Unfortunately, Steve Sabins is the only one who knows why. Maybe Grant, too, but based on his reaction after last night's game, it doesn't appear to be injury-related whatsoever. I backed Sabins' decision to throw the younger arms in game one against LSU, but this is one decision I can't get behind. I don't understand how you can take the biggest power bat out of your lineup for the biggest games in your program's history. I don't want to hear that it's about matchups vs. certain types of pitchers either. And I don't care how good Ben Lumdsen looked in BP. There's a reason his batting average resided in the low 100s this year. It's one of the most baffling situations I've seen.
From @JordanWVU07:
Q: Any good recruiting news to uplift the mood after this baseball game tonight?
A: Yes. I'd expect a few 2026 commitments this week in addition to JUCO DB Jaylon Jones, who verbal'd to WVU on Sunday. This is going to be an active month of movement with the majority of WVU's 2026 class committing in June/early July. Next weekend could be huge.
