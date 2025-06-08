Jahiem White Front and Center on Two College Football Preview Covers
After sharing the backfield with CJ Donaldson each of the last two years, West Virginia junior running back Jahiem White will be the workhorse out of the backfield this upcoming season for the Mountaineers.
Jaylan Knighton (SMU transfer), Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa transfer), and Diore Hubbard will be rotated into action, but it'll be Jahiem White's show in this high-flying, uptempo Rich Rodriguez offensive attack.
If you head out to the grocery store and happen to walk by the magazine section, you may want to take a stroll down the aisle, as you'll notice White is gracing the cover of two well-known college football magazines - Lindy's and Athlon.
During his first two seasons in Morgantown, White has rushed for 1,686 yards and 11 touchdowns on 257 carries.
White was limited in the spring, still recovering from the injury he suffered in the bowl game just before the half against Memphis, but Rodriguez knows what he has in No. 1.
“Jahiem, we know is a proven guy, and I think he’s going to have a great year. He’s got a great skill set and for what we do, too."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rising JUCO Defensive Back Jaylon Jones Commits to West Virginia
UCF Linebacker Commit 'Feeling Very Welcomed' on West Virginia Visit
Former WVU Star Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested for Fourth Time in Four Years
Wren Baker Sends Message to WVU Fans Following House Settlement