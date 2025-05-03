No. 16 West Virginia Bounces Back Against Texas Tech and Evens Series
Granville, WV – The No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers (38-7, 17-4) evened the series in game two of a doubleheader against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-27, 11-12) Saturday evening 3-2.
West Virginia leadoff hitter Skylar King was ejected in the bottom of the first inning after reacting on a called strike three. However, the Mountaineers grabbed its first lead of the day in the first inning after senior third baseman Peyton Schulze made an errant throw after a ground ball from senior Logan Sauve and junior Sam White made the Red Raiders pay for the mistake with a drive to left-centerfield for an RBI double and the 1-0 lead.
In the third, West Virginia starting pitcher Gavin Van Kempen left the game in the third with an apparent shoulder injury after delivering after walking one and tossing his fifth consecutive ball to begin the inning.
West Virginia reliever Reese Bassinger took the mound and Texas Tech tied the game following a two-out solo home from junior Tracer Lopez.
In the bottom of the frame, junior Benjamin Lumsden worked a leadoff walk, then with two outs, junior Sam White ripped an RBI double to right field and senior Jace Rinehart smacked an RBI single back up the middle and the Mountaineers were up two, 3-1.
Texas Tech pulled within a run in the fourth after singles from sophomore Logan Hughes and junior Antonelli placed runners at the corners, then senior Peyton Schulze doubled to right field to score Hughes.
Bassinger finished the game, tossing seven inning and recording four strikeouts for his sixth win of the season as the Mountaineers hold off the Red Raiders for the 3-2 decision.
West Virginia and Texas Tech will meet in a series deciding game three Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
