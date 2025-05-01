No. 16 West Virginia Falls to Marshall
Charleston, WV – The No. No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers (37-6) fell to the Marshall Thundering Herd (24-22) in walk-off fashion, 7-6.
West Virginia grabbed the lead in the top of the first after junior Skylar King hit a leadoff double, and senior Kyle West followed with an RBI double to left-centerfield. Then, senior Jace Rinehart hit a ground ball over to first but an errant throw from junior Maika Niu scored West for the 2-0 advantage.
Marshall sophomore AJ Havrilla hit a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to cut the WVU lead to a run, 2-1.
West Virginia juniors Logan Sauve and Sam White hit consecutive doubles with White recording his 31st RBI of the season for the 3-1 lead.
Marshall took the lead in the fourth after redshirt sophomore Tyler Kamerer was beaned to begin the inning, junior Cam Harthan brought around the base paths a double down the right field line and freshman Jackson Golden hit his first career home run well over the left field wall for the 4-3 edge.
Kyle West tied the game in the fifth, lifting the 2-1 pitch for a two-out home run.
West Virginia regained the lead in the sixth when White hit a leadoff single, Rinehart was beaned on the first pitch, and the runners advanced on a wild pitch before senior Grant Hussey placed a single into right field for an RBI and senior Brodie Kresser brought in the final run of the frame with a sacrifice RBI ground ball to third for a 6-4 lead.
Marshall tied the game in the bottom of the inning after redshirt junior Joel Gardner was hit by the pitch to start the inning, Harthan doubled off the right field wall and Golden slapped a single through the right side of the infield to score two and even the contest at six.
In the bottom of the ninth, Havrilla drew a four-pitch walk, Leion slipped a single through the right side, and the winning run came on a errant throw from third as Marshall pulled off the upset to avoid the season sweep 7-6.
