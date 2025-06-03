Pat McAfee Reacts to West Virginia Advancing to Super Regionals
Sunday night's game between West Virginia and Kentucky in the Clemson regional was one for the ages. The Wildcats blew two big leads (6-1 and 12-7), ultimately losing 13-12 thanks to a six-run eighth inning by the Mountaineers.
Entering the game, WVU was in the driver's seat, having not lost a game to that point. For WVU to be bounced, Kentucky had to beat the Mountaineers twice, and when trailing big twice, Steve Sabins' squad could have packed it in and said, "We'll get 'em tomorrow."
Instead, they wanted to put an end to Kentucky's hopes on Sunday night.
During his show on Monday, West Virginia alum Pat McAfee did a little play-by-play of the highlights from the win.
“West Virginia baseball! Kentucky, where are they from? What conference? (The SEC) Oh, really? Well, well, well. West Virginia down 12-8 in the eighth inning, Gavin Kelly hits a single to make it 12-10. Oh no, the boys are back in town. The bottom of the eighth, it gets a little sketchy, and now, because of Ben Lumsden, he hits a single to make it 12-12, and the West Virginia faithful are going apesh*t for baseball. Tie game,, bottom of the eighth, they can’t continue, can they? Yes, they can! Armani Guzman! He hits a single to make it 13-12. Scoreless ninth inning for both teams and West Virginia knocks out Kentucky in a double-elimination first-round battle, and the Mountaineers march on. Vandy, gone. Texas, gone, Kentucky, gone. West Virginia, rolling!”
West Virginia will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to begin a best-of-three series against LSU. Game one is set for Saturday.
