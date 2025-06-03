Mountaineers Now

Pat McAfee Reacts to West Virginia Advancing to Super Regionals

The Mountaineer legend was pumped up for this highlight reel.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pat McAfee watches workouts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pat McAfee watches workouts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sunday night's game between West Virginia and Kentucky in the Clemson regional was one for the ages. The Wildcats blew two big leads (6-1 and 12-7), ultimately losing 13-12 thanks to a six-run eighth inning by the Mountaineers.

Entering the game, WVU was in the driver's seat, having not lost a game to that point. For WVU to be bounced, Kentucky had to beat the Mountaineers twice, and when trailing big twice, Steve Sabins' squad could have packed it in and said, "We'll get 'em tomorrow."

Instead, they wanted to put an end to Kentucky's hopes on Sunday night.

During his show on Monday, West Virginia alum Pat McAfee did a little play-by-play of the highlights from the win.

“West Virginia baseball! Kentucky, where are they from? What conference? (The SEC) Oh, really? Well, well, well. West Virginia down 12-8 in the eighth inning, Gavin Kelly hits a single to make it 12-10. Oh no, the boys are back in town. The bottom of the eighth, it gets a little sketchy, and now, because of Ben Lumsden, he hits a single to make it 12-12, and the West Virginia faithful are going apesh*t for baseball. Tie game,, bottom of the eighth, they can’t continue, can they? Yes, they can! Armani Guzman! He hits a single to make it 13-12. Scoreless ninth inning for both teams and West Virginia knocks out Kentucky in a double-elimination first-round battle, and the Mountaineers march on. Vandy, gone. Texas, gone, Kentucky, gone. West Virginia, rolling!”

West Virginia will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to begin a best-of-three series against LSU. Game one is set for Saturday.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Between The Eers: Big 10 + SEC's CFP Plan Will Destroy College Football

Ranking Every Quarterback West Virginia Plays in 2025

West Virginia will Meet LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals

What Feedback NBA Teams Gave West Virginia's Treysen Eaglestaff

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Baseball