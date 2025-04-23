Reese Bassinger and Chase Meyer Selected the Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List
West Virginia University relievers Chase Meyer and Reese Bassinger were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List Wednesday afternoon.
West Virginia is one of just five teams with multiple pitchers on the watch list, along with LSU, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Western Kentucky.
Chase Meyer is 7-1 with a 2.43 ERA in 14 appearances on the season. The junior has 45 strikeouts, which leads all relievers and in 29.2 innings, and is holding opponents to a .124 batting average.
Reese Bassinger leads WVU with 17 appearances on the mound and is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA. The senior has 29 strikeouts and just seven walks in 40.0 innings and leads the team with five saves this season. The senior is currently fourth in the country with a 0.85 WHIP.
The pair are the first Mountaineers to earn a spot on the watch list since Carlson Reed in 2023 and are the seventh and eighth WVU players to ever be named to the watch list.
