Steve Sabins Reveals West Virginia's Starting Pitcher for Game 1 vs. LSU
Today marks the start of a best-of-three series between West Virginia and LSU in the super regionals, who are battling for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha.
Despite starting last Friday against Kentucky and then closing the game out against the Wildcats on Sunday to secure the Clemson regional, Griffin Kirn will get the start on the mound for the Mountaineers this afternoon.
"He wanted to work just like his regular routine - throw bullpens, foam roll, long toss - and we actually backed him off a little bit," WVU head coach Steve Sabins said. "He loves to work, he loves to prepare. We said, ‘Dude, you’re going to be in a great spot. You can command the ball, you’ve got great feel, you’ve thrown a ton of innings. You need to back off physically a little bit this week because you threw twice, and you never do that. When things change and circumstances change, you got to make sure you adjust, and I think he was ready to go full steam ahead on his regular work week, but we backed him off a little bit.”
Sabins could have gotten a little creative to give Kirn a little extra rest while also saving his best pitcher for a critical game two, but winning game one puts you in a great position, and he wants his best hurler to toe the rubber for it. It wouldn't be ideal, but by pitching in game one, Kirn could be available to give WVU an inning if needed in a possible game three on Monday.
The senior southpaw has compiled a 5-2 record in 17 starts this season, pitching to the tune of a 3.13 ERA. In 95 innings of work, he's punched out 100 batters while walking just 29.
First pitch between the Mountaineers and Tigers is set for 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.
