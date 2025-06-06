Flip Alert? Recently Committed Offensive Lineman Still Plans to Take WVU Visit
The Mountaineers will host several high school offensive linemen on an official visit this month and are hoping to land a handful before their senior seasons begin.
One of their targets, Camden Goforth (6'4", 295 lbs), recently committed to Coastal Carolina. I reached out to see if there would be any chance for West Virginia to flip that decision between now and signing day, and they certainly do.
Goforth tells West Virginia On SI that he is still taking his official visit to WVU from June 13-15, "I really like Coach Bicknell. He has been really great in helping me understand the ins and outs of recruiting," he said.
"I really like the direction WVU is going. Conversations so far have been highly positive, and I can see the winning future for WVU. I’ve had limited contact with Coach Rodriguez so far, and I’m looking forward to getting to talk to him on the visit. I already know from conversations with Coach Bicknell that this coaching staff is building something special at WVU, and Coach Rich Rod will definitely make sure it happens."
The Mountaineers are keeping options open for where to play him, but he is being recruited as an interior lineman.
In addition to West Virginia, Goforth also has visits to Western Kentucky this weekend, and NC State later this month (June 20-22). When asked what it would take to flip away from Coastal, he responded, "Honestly, I’ve just got to make sure I’m comfortable there. Being the right fit has always been a big priority for me."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Zach Frazier’s Response to the Pitt Logo Drama Is Low-Key Hilarious
Former WVU Star Zach Frazier Ranked Top 5 NFL Center After Rookie Year with Steelers
Ex-WVU Commit Considering Other Side of the Backyard Brawl, Sets Visit to Pitt
Former WVU Star Ryan Bergert Makes Strong First Impression in Padres' Rotation