Zach Frazier’s Response to the Pitt Logo Drama Is Low-Key Hilarious

The Steelers' center backs up his teammate, but questions his decision-making.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
There's only one rivalry in college football that is making headlines 100 days out from kickoff - the Backyard Brawl - thanks to former West Virginia corner and current Steelers starter Beanie Bishop stomping on the Pitt logo earlier this week.

It resulted in Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi posting some "Bear" Bryant quote about class/respect on X, although his guys have shown a lack of the two in the past. And it's also sparked quite the back-and-forth between the two fan bases, as one would imagine.

Is it a disrespectful move? Yeah, maybe, but isn't that what makes a rivalry, a rivalry? It's all a part of it.

Zach Frazier, the Steelers' starting center, who also played with Bishop at WVU, was asked about the whole situation on Thursday.

“Honestly, I haven’t even saw it. But you know, I don’t even know why there’s a Pitt logo on the floor," he told Brendan Howe of Steelers Now. "I mean, personally, I think logos like that should be on the wall or ceiling, so I don’t know why they have a logo on the floor."

He was then asked if he would shy away from doing something like that since he's more of a reserved guy, and his response was unexpectedly hilarious.

“I mean, I wouldn’t take a video of it.”

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

