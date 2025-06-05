Former WVU Star Zach Frazier Ranked Top 5 NFL Center After Rookie Year with Steelers
It didn't take long for West Virginia product Zach Frazier to make a name for himself in the National Football League. He took over the starting job when Nate Herbig suffered a season-ending injury in camp, and from that point on, he never looked back.
Frazier was quietly one of the best offensive rookies in football last year and enters the 2025 season as the third-rated center in the NFL by Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, checking in behind only Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) and Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens).
"The Steelers hit it out of the park when they selected Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. At just 24 years old, he heads into his second year poised to build on an excellent rookie campaign during which he placed fourth in PFF overall grade (77.9) among qualifying centers. Frazier's all-around grading profile is solid, as he places above the 75th percentile as both a pass protector and a run blocker."
Frazier graded out 21st among 64 centers in the NFL in pass protection (66.6), but was one of the best road-graders, finishing sixth in run blocking (79.7), by PFF's measures. He allowed just one sack and committed five penalties in 975 offensive snaps played.
