West Virginia Falls to Arizona in Big 12 Championship Semifinals
Arlington, TX – The West Virginia Mountaineers (41-14) were knocked out of the Big 12 Baseball Championship Friday evening following a 12-1 loss to the Arizona Wildcats (38-18.
Arizona junior Mason White gave the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a two-out solo home run.
The Wildcats added to the lead in the third when junior Brendan Summerhill worked a two-out walk, and advanced to second on a ball in the dirt that got passed senior catcher Logan Sauve before junior Adonys Guzman hit an RBI single back up the middle for the 2-0 advantage.
Mason White broke the game open in the fifth. Following singles from Summerhill and junior Aaron Walton, White drove the 2-1 pitch well over the left-centerfield wall for a 5-0 lead and ending the afternoon for West Virginia starting pitcher Jack Kartsonas. The senior finished with six strikeouts in four innings.
Junior reliever Robby Porco entered the game and finished the inning unscathed.
In the sixth, Arizona added a pair of runs in the sixth after Summerhill singled into left-center. Then with two outs and sophomore Chase Meyer on the mound, Guzman line an RBI single to right field and senior Garen Cualfield line an RBI single to right field for a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats their momentum in the seventh. Sophomore Easton Breyfogle single through the right side to place runners at the corners and Walton dropped an RBI double to left field and Meyer exited the game.
Junior Cole Fehrman took the mound and gave up an RBI single to White as Arizona held a 10-0 lead.
West Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the frame after Armani Guzman hit a leadoff single up the middle and the sophomore advance to second on a wild pitch before redshirt junior Chase Swain hit a pinch-hit single through the right side to score Guzman.
Mason White ended his day, going 4-4 at the plate and collected his sixth RBI with a double in the ninth as the Wildcats rolled to a 12-1 decision.
The Mountaineers will await their postseason fate when their seed will be released during the Selection Show Monday (May 26) at approximately 12:00 p.m. EST and broadcasting in ESPN2.
