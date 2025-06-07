West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey Accepts Wager from Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry
The West Virginia University Mountaineer baseball team is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the Louisiana State University Tigers in the NCAA Super Regionals for a three-game series.
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry reached out on social media and enticed West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey to a friendly wager. If LSU wins, Morrisey owes Landry a dinner at the Greenbriar Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. If the Mountaineers take the series and advance to Ohama, Landry submitted he will send Morrisey. “a sack of crawfish, a dozen of Louisiana crabs and 10-pounds of Gulf of America shrimp.”
Out of the 16 regional teams, West Virginia is currently the biggest underdog, slightly below Murray State, who plays at Duke this weekend.
The Mountaineers finished the season 44-14 and claimed the Big 12 Conference regular season title.
West Virginia swept the Clemson Regional. In the first game, the Mountaineers walked off Kentucky. In game two, WVU endured a rowdy crowd versus Clemson and posted four runs in the ninth to upset the Tigers. Then, in a rematch against Kentucky, the Mountaineers clinched their birth to the Super Regionals after rallying from five runs down in the eighth, producing six runs in the eighth to clinch a birth to the Super Regionals.
LSU needed its full slate of games to advance to the Super Regional.
The Tigers held their first two opponents scoreless, notching a 7-0 win against Little Rock before dispatching Dallas Baptist 12-0. However, Litte Rock made the Baton Rouge Regional interesting with a 10-4 decision on Sunday night and held a 5-1 lead through three innings before LSU rallied for the 10-6 win.
West Virginia and LSU will meet in game one on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST on ESPN, game two is set for Sunday at 6:00 p.m. EST on ESPN 2 and game three, if necessary, is to be dated.
