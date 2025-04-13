West Virginia Keeps Rolling, Takes Game 2 and the Series from Houston
HOUSTON – West Virginia freshman Gavin Kelley and junior Sam Whit had a team-high three hits apiece, with Kelley getting the edge with a pair of RBIs to lead the Mountaineers (29-4, 9-3) at the plate and junior reliever Carson Estridge held off a late Houston Cougars (19-16, 5-9) rally for the 9-8 win Saturday night.
Houston claimed its first lead of the series in the bottom of the first inning after redshirt sophomore started the Cougars scoring with a one out single from Xavier Perez. The redshirt sophomore moved to second on a passed ball and advanced to third on a ground ball and scored on what was ruled a wild pitch. Then, with two outs and one on, junior Coby DeJesus smacked a two-run home run to give the Cougars a 3-0 advantage.
West Virginia tied the game in the top of the second. With the bases loaded, senior Grant Hussey hit ground ball over to second for the RBI, then Gavin Kelley followed with a one-hopper off the left field wall for the game-tying two-RBI double.
The Mountaineers took the lead in the third after senior Kyle West worked a one-out walk before Sam White hit his first single since returning to the lineup Friday night and redshirt junior Chase Swain went opposite field, smacking a two-RBI triple down the right field line for the 5-3 edge.
The Cougars pulled within one in the bottom of the inning after West Virginia starting pitcher Gavin Van Kempen gave up consecutive singles and a 6-4-3 double play scored a Houston run. The senior gave up a walk and another single before head coach Steve Sabins called in righty Benjamin Hudson and the freshman got out of the inning unscathed.
West Virginia added a pair of runs in the fourth when Kelley hit a leadoff single, senior Skylar King received a four-pitch walk, then with two outs, senior Kyle West doubled into left-centerfield for the 7-3 lead.
The Mountaineers tacked on two more runs in the fifth. After junior Chris Scinta started the inning with a pair of walks, assistant coach Woody Williams called in right-hander Graysen Drezek. Kelley brought in a run with a fielder’s choice to third before King flared a single to left center for the 9-3 advantage.
In the bottom of the frame, and with two on and two outs, senior Malach Lott ripped a three-run home run to cut the WVU lead to two, 9-7.
West Virginia reliever Chase Meyer took the mound in the sixth and retired the side. Then in the seventh, the sophomore registered the first two outs, including his fourth strikeout, but then walked four consecutive batters to bring in a Cougars run. Sabins, tabbed Carson Estridge out of the bullpen and the right-hander and he’d get out of the jam with a slow chopping ground ball at third to hold onto the one-run lead.
Estridge kept the Cougars off the board to hold on for the 9-8 decision.
West Virginia will look for the series sweep in game three Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+.
