West Virginia Adds All-Southern Conference First Team Selection Honor Huff
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program received a commitment from Tennessee at Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff Saturday morning.
Huff averaged 15.2 points per game last season behind an NCAA leading 131 threes and shot 41.6% from behind the arc, which ranked 10th among players who made 100-plus threes on the year to earn an All-Southern Conference first team selection. He also averaged 2.3 assists per game.
The Brooklyn, NY, native matched a career-high 31 point against VMI, propelled by a stellar 9-10 from three-point range, and went for 29 on the road against Keydets, shooting 7-11 from three.
In his first season in Chatanooga, Huff averaged 17.4 ppg, including setting his career-best 31 points against East Tennessee State, and dished 2.6 assists per game to garner a spot All-Southern Conference second team
Huff began his career at VMI, and as a freshman, averaged 10.0 points and 2.3 assists per game.
Huff is the second addition to the 2025-26 roster after head coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of center Harlan Obioha
