West Virginia is Moving Quickly with 2026 Offensive Lineman Camden Goforth
West Virginia is about to enter the most important recruiting month of the year, aside from the weeks leading up to signing day in December. June is always full of action with recruits visiting campus, trimming their list of interest, and many of them making their decision.
One name that Mountaineer fans will want to keep a close eye on is class of 2026 offensive lineman Camden Goforth (6'4", 315 lbs) from McMinn High School in Athens, Tennessee. Last week, WVU offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. stopped by to pay him a visit, and just days later, he received an offer.
The relationship between Goforth has developed quickly, with an official visit date already on the books for June 13-15. This weekend, he'll make his way to Coastal Carolina to begin his tour of visits. Next weekend, he'll be at Western Kentucky, and the week after he makes his way to Morgantown, Goforth will head to North Carolina State (June 20-22).
Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Tulane, and a few others have offered, but won't be hosting Goforth on a visit this summer.
It's likely that a decision will be made following his visit to NC State.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Revisiting the First Year of Every WVU Head Coach, Dating Back to Don Nehlen
West Virginia Working to Flip Rising Pass Rusher Committed to Oregon State
WVU Football Schedule: Predicting the Kickoff Times for Each Game
Explaining the Format for Each Round of the College Baseball Tournament