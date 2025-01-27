WVU Alums Rasul Douglas and Jahmile Addae Miss Out on Super Bowl 59
The Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl drought continues another year as they fell short in the AFC Championship game Sunday evening to the Kansas City Chiefs, knocking out the last two former West Virginia Mountaineers in the NFL playoffs.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas was looking to capture his second Super Bowl ring after having one win with the Philadelphia Eagles in his rookie season back in 2017. His position coach, Jahmile Addae, was looking for a special ending to his rookie year as a coach in the league. Instead, got a taste of the unfortunate feeling of falling short to arguably the greatest player to ever play the game.
Super Bowl 59 will be played on February 9th in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles - neither of whom have a former Mountaineer on the roster.
Former Mountaineers who have won a Super Bowl
LB Chuck Howley (Dallas Cowboys): Super Bowl VI; RB Walt Easley (San Francisco 49ers): Super Bowl XVI; DE Mike Fox (New York Giants): Super Bowl XXV; QB Jeff Hostetler (New York Giants): Super Bowl XXV; DB Alvoid Mays (Washington Redskins): Super Bowl XVI; DB Mike Logan (Pittsburgh Steelers): Super Bowl XL; DE Bruce Irvin (Seattle Seahawks): Super Bowl XLVIII; RB Wendell Smallwood (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; WR Shelton Gibson (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; CB Rasul Douglas (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; LB Najee Goode (Philadelphia Eagles): Super Bowl LII; DB Keith Tandy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Super Bowl LV.
