MAILBAG: Panic Button? Burning a Redshirt, QB Competition, Spring Ball + More
From @DAllen5WV:
Q: Have you heard any buzz about when spring practice may get underway?
A: Nothing just yet. I'm assuming, like most years, they will get started in late March, typically the last week of the month. Even with a new coaching staff, that seems to be the best way to go. The semi-later start ensures better weather.
From @EFarley38:
Q: How will the QB competition go? That’s a big room.
A: It's a big room, but not all will participate in the starting quarterback battle. I firmly believe that it will be a two-horse race between Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson. Rich Rod will leave the door open for a third option if one surprises, but the starter will likely be one of the two aforementioned names. You can expect an equal share of reps throughout the entirety of spring and perhaps most of fall camp.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Why do we play well when we’re not ranked compared to playing badly when we’re ranked? Knowing our luck, we’ll somehow beat Houston on Wednesday night since we’ll be unranked again.
A: I was just thinking about this when I popped my laptop open, haha. I'm viewing it more from the opponents' standpoint, however. They just seem to play with an extra pep in their step when they face someone with a number next to their name. But hey, another top-10 win would go a long way in trying to cover up the two previous losses.
From @rapidfirewv:
Q: Why do we beat great teams and lose to terrible ones?
A: It's a mentality thing. These kids are well aware of who is playing well and who isn't, and sometimes, you can let that get to your head. The Arizona State game screamed flat spot all over it, and that's exactly what happened. You would think this team would bounce back against a sub-.500 team, but again, it's a mental thing. They see the record; they think they have it in the bag. If you don't bring your best on a nightly basis in this league, you're going to get beat. It was a humbling week for them, and maybe it will help them in the long run.
From @BrianMcGuinnWV:
Q: Would burning Naveh redshirt help the team? He seemed to be able to contribute at this level. Why did he redshirt when the team was thin at the start of the season and thinner without Stone & Tucker?
A: Great question. Ofri was thrown to the wolves last year, and I think DeVries and Co. are trying to do right by him by allowing him to grow and develop his game and body before he returns to game action. Sure, it would help to have an extra body, but I'm not so sure him being available really changes much rotation-wise. He has a long way to go defensively, which is why he would be the last man off the bench.
From @BigRuppe:
Q: When the hell are we going to get a press conference from Rich Rod about the new coaching staff, freshman class, transfer class, and how things have been going so far in the building?
A: Today would be nice, wouldn't it? In all seriousness, probably nothing until spring ball starts. There could be one when the February signing period whips around, but I'd put my money on nothing taking place until the start of spring ball, so toward the end of March.
From @LHMountaineer24:
Q: O/U wins the rest of the way? My guess is 1.5.
A: I'd put it at 5.5. Assuming they lose to Houston, that leaves you with 11 games left to try and get six wins. They'll have five home games and a couple of winnable games away from the Coliseum. Finishing 19-12, in my opinion, is more than enough to make the NCAA Tournament.
From @JohnBlackshaw:
Q: Is the team running out of steam?
A: It's starting to look that way, isn't it? A short rotation catches up with you eventually, and it feels like they've hit that wall. There's a ton of basketball left to be played, and when you're already fatigued, that's troublesome. They'll play better on Wednesday night. Now, whether or not that translates to a win, I have no idea.
From @TomTheLoud:
Q: Agree that it's way too early to hit the panic button? The team is a victim of its own success. The upsets inflated season one expectations when they should be treated as hints of what's ahead.
A: This is a great way of looking at it, Tom. This team has already achieved more than anyone ever dreamt to be possible. They'll get things figured out sooner than later and still make their way to the tournament. Getting to the dance in year one, with this roster, is a win in my book.
From @RussellWoodrum:
Q: Are there any updates on Tucker's injury? Is he done for the season?
A: Nothing concrete. I've heard from multiple people that he's done for the year, but since it didn't come from the horse's mouth, it's not something I'm going to officially report.
From @baNarDeaux4real:
Q: Why is WVU basketball so terrible?
A: Sometimes I can't tell when you're being serious, haha. I mean, I understand the frustration, but it's year one with a shorthanded roster. This is how this group should look if we're being honest. Things could be much, much worse. At least DeVries has left a breadcrumb trail of hints that he can be really good here.
