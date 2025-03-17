Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Weighs in on West Virginia Missing the NCAA Tournament
The West Virginia University Mountaineer men's basketball team found themselves on the outside looking in following the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.
West Virginia finished 51 in the NET rankings and went 6-10 in quad one games and 4-3 in quad two matchups while going a perfect 9-0 against quad three and four teams.
"I was surprised and disappointed to see West Virginia not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament," Yormark said. "In addition to their six Quad 1 wins, the Mountaineers won 10 conference games in one of the toughest leagues in the country.
"West Virginia deserved a spot, and fans across the country agree. Coach Devries and his team did an incredible job fighting adversity and winning big games all season. Regardless of this disappointing outcome, I’m incredibly proud of how they represented the Big 12 all season."
